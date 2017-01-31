BBC Sport - Burnley 1-0 Leicester City: Sean Dyche says his side deserved some good fortune
Burnley deserved their luck - Dyche
- From the section Football
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his side deserved some good fortune after Sam Vokes appeared to control the ball with his hand before scoring the winner against Leicester.
READ MORE: Burnley 1-0 Leicester City
