Alfred N'Diaye & Andrea Ranocchia: Hull City sign duo on loan

Villarreal midfielder Alfred N'Diaye has joined Hull City on loan.

The 26-year-old Senegal international made 16 appearances for Sunderland in a loan stint four years ago.

N'Diaye is Hull's second loan signing of the day after Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia.

The 28-year-old, who has been capped 21 times for Italy, joined Inter from Genoa in the summer of 2010, but spent part of last season on loan at Sampdoria.

Both players will be available for selection for Wednesday's Premier League game at Manchester United, subject to international clearance.

