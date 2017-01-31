Grimsby Town: Gateshead's Sam Jones and Everton's Calum Dyson sign

Sam Jones
Sam Jones has scored nine National League goals for Gateshead this season

Grimsby have signed Gateshead attacking midfielder Sam Jones for an undisclosed fee and Everton striker Calum Dyson on loan until the end of the season.

Jones, 25, joins on a two-and-a-half year deal after scoring nine goals in 18 games for the National League club.

Gateshead turned down three bids during the transfer window from Grimsby for Jones before eventually agreeing a deal to secure a move to Blundell Park.

Dyson, 20, has agreed a loan until the end of the season.

