Molla Wague: Leicester City sign Mali defender on loan from Udinese

Molla Wague
Wague's Mali failed to progress from the group stage at this year's Africa Cup of Nations

Leicester have signed Mali international centre-back Molla Wague on loan for the rest of the season, with the option of a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old joins from Italian club Udinese with the consent of his Spanish parent club, Granada CF.

He is the club's second addition of 2017 after the arrival of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi earlier in January.

The champions suffered their 12th defeat of the campaign at Burnley on Tuesday and are in 16th place.

