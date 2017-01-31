BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Antonio Conte 'proud' of players' performance
Conte 'proud' of Chelsea performance
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he is "proud" of how his players performed in a "difficult Anfield atmosphere" despite Diego Costa's late penalty being saved by Simon Mignolet.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
