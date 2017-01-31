Manolo Gabbiadini: Southampton sign £14m Napoli striker

Gabbiadini played for Atalanta, Bologna on loan and Sampdoria before joining Napoli

Southampton have completed the signing of Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

The 25-year-old cost in the region of £14m and has signed a four-and-a-half year deal.

Gabbiadini, who has six caps for Italy, joined Napoli from Sampdoria in 2015 and has scored 15 goals in 55 league appearances.

"One of my dreams was to perform in one of the biggest leagues in the world, so now that it's happening I can't wait to start playing," Gabbiadini said.

"The facilities that I have seen here are an incredible level - top-level standards even for Serie A. These are the sort of facilities that make you want to come here."

Gabbiadini has not started a Serie A match for the Naples side since November.

Premier League transfer tracker

Keep up to date with all the Premier League transfers in January as we track and profile all the players leaving or joining a club this month.