Tom Beadling: Sunderland defender joins Bury on loan

Tom Beadling has yet to feature for Sunderland's first-team

League One side Bury have signed Sunderland defender Tom Beadling on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Black Cats having been at the club since the age of eight.

But he featured twice in the EFL Trophy for the Under-21 side, scoring against Wolves' Under-21 side in the competition.

He has become Bury's first signing of transfer deadline day.

