Robbie Brady: Burnley sign Norwich City midfielder for club-record fee

Robbie Brady has scored four times for Norwich this term - one more than in the whole of last season

Burnley have broken their club transfer record to sign midfielder Robbie Brady from Norwich City.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Sean Dyche's Premier League side.

The fee is in excess of the £10.5m Burnley paid Derby County for midfielder Jeff Hendrick in August.

Brady joined Norwich from Hull in July 2015, having started his career at Manchester United.

He has made 26 appearances for the Championship club this season, scoring four goals.

