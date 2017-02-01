Jordan Rhodes: Sheffield Wednesday wait on £10m deal to sign Middlesbrough striker

Jordan Rhodes has scored 172 league goals

Sheffield Wednesday will learn on Wednesday if their signing of Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough was completed before the transfer window closed.

The Owls agreed a £10m deal with Boro on Tuesday, but a meeting at the English Football League will determine if the move can go through.

BBC Radio Sheffield understands the Championship side filed their paperwork to sign the 26-year-old in time.

English clubs had until 23:00 GMT on Tuesday to complete transfers.

Striker Rhodes has scored six goals in 24 league appearances for Boro.

However, the Scotland international, who moved to the Riverside from Blackburn for £9m in January 2016, has featured just six times this season and has failed to score.

Rhodes started his career with Ipswich and had loan spells with Oxford, Rochdale and Brentford before joining Huddersfield in July 2009.

He scored 73 goals in 124 league appearances for the Terriers and helped them to promotion from League One in 2012.

Blackburn paid the Terriers £8m for him in August 2012 following their relegation from the Premier League.

He moved on to Boro last January after scoring 83 goals in 159 league games for Rovers and helped Aitor Karanka's side win promotion to the Premier League.

Rhodes' father Andy is the goalkeeping coach at Hillsborough.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.