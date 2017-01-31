Luka Milivojevic: Crystal Palace sign Serb from Olympiakos

Milivojevic made his international debut in 2012

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Serbia international Luka Milivojevic from Olympiakos.

The 25-year-old midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Milivojevic started his career in his homeland before moving from Red Star Belgrade to Anderlecht in 2013. After a year in Belgium, he moved to Greece.

Palace remain in the Premier League's bottom three despite new boss Sam Allardyce collecting his first league win in the 2-0 success at Bournemouth.

