Andrew Nelson: Sunderland teenage striker joins Hartlepool on loan

Andrew Nelson has been a regular for Sunderland's age group sides up to under-23 level

Sunderland have loaned striker Andrew Nelson to Hartlepool United on a deal until the end of the season.

Nelson, 19, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Black Cats but has played two under-21 games in the EFL Trophy this season.

Pools have signed goalkeeper Joe Fryer and defender Sam Kavanagh already in the January window.

"The feeling is that he could be an asset for us," manager Dave Jones told the club website.

