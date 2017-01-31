Afcon 2017: Ghana keeper Brimah fined for video rant at critics

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah is expected to play against Cameroon

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah has been fined $2,500 (£1,990) by his country's football association for comments he made on a facebook video.

The 29-year-old has helped Ghana reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals in Gabon and is expected to line up against Cameroon on Thursday.

He used the video to hit back at his critics but the Ghana FA says he used "unfortunate words" which "management finds unacceptable."

His fine will be donated to charity.

Brimah was unhappy with some of the criticism he received after the Black Stars' final group game against Egypt, when some people suggested he was fault for the goal in the 1-0 defeat.

He has since issued an apology for his video.