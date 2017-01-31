FA Cup: Sutton United chairman says Arsenal tie will not be switched

Sutton have played at Gander Green Lane since 1912

Sutton United chairman Bruce Elliott has said they want to keep the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Arsenal at their 5,000-capacity Gander Green Lane.

The National League side were drawn at home to the 12-time winners after beating Leeds United 1-0 on Sunday.

Elliott told BBC Radio London rumours the tie could be switched to Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park were untrue.

He said: "We would only do that for safety reasons. The FA are very keen to play the game at Sutton."

Sell-out crowds watched Sutton beat Championship side Leeds and the goalless draw at home with League One AFC Wimbledon in the third round on their artificial pitch.

Elliott continued: "We have proven we can have a full house and the police have been very happy. We have every intention of the game going ahead at Sutton because that is what the FA Cup is all about."

Under tournament rules, the Football Association, local authority and police must have no objections regarding the suitability of Gander Green Lane for the tie.

South London side Sutton are 16th in the National League and have played seven games to get this far in the competition.

Arsenal, second in the Premier League, are 105 places above them in the English football pyramid.

The tie will be played over the weekend of 17-20 February.