BBC Sport - Arsenal 1-2 Watford: Arsene Wenger - Gunners 'mentally not ready'
Arsenal 'not mentally ready' for game - Wenger
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his side were "not mentally ready" after the Gunners conceded twice in the opening 15 minutes of their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Watford at the Emirates.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 1-2 Watford
