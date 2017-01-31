BBC Sport - Arsenal 1-2 Watford: Arsene Wenger - Gunners 'mentally not ready'

Arsenal 'not mentally ready' for game - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his side were "not mentally ready" after the Gunners conceded twice in the opening 15 minutes of their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Watford at the Emirates.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 1-2 Watford

