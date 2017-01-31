BBC Sport - Arsenal 1-2 Watford: Walter Mazzarri credits 'great first half'
Mazzarri credits win to 'great' first half
- From the section Football
Watford manager Walter Mazzarri credits a "great first half" for their 2-1 Premier League victory over Arsenal at the Emirates after scoring twice in the opening 15 minutes.
READ MORE: Watford beat Arsenal thanks to early double
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired