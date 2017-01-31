BBC Sport - Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham: David Moyes pleased with 'well-earned' point
Moyes pleased with 'well-earned' point
- From the section Football
Sunderland manager David Moyes says his side had to "hang in there" to gain a "well-earned" point against Tottenham, which sees them climb off the bottom of the Premier League table.
MATCH REPORT: Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham
