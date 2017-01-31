BBC Sport - Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino disappointed by 'lack of aggression'

Lack of aggression disappoints Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side "missed a big opportunity" to close the gap on Chelsea after a 0-0 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, and blames a "lack of aggression" in the first half.

MATCH REPORT: Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham

