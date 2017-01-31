Modou Barrow and Alfonso Pedraza: Leeds United sign duo on loan

From the section

Modou Barrow worked under Leeds boss Garry Monk at Swansea

Leeds United have signed Swansea forward Modou Barrow and Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan until the end of the season.

Barrow, 24, has scored once in 51 Premier League appearances for the Swans.

Pedraza, 20, who helped Spain win the Uefa European Under-19 Championship, has been on loan at CD Lugo in the Spanish second tier.

Both players could feature against Huddersfield on Sunday.

