Villarreal target Swansea City striker Borja Baston

Borja Baston came through the Atletico Madrid academy

La Liga club Villarreal want Swansea City's record signing Borja Baston with the clubs in talks over a possible loan move.

The Spaniard, 24, joined from Atletico Madrid for £15.5m on a four-year deal in the summer, but has scored only once in 13 Premier League appearances.

Swansea could also see Jordan Ayew arrive from Aston Villa in a swap deal involving Wales defender Neil Taylor.

Paul Clement's side host Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday.