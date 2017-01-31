Kilmarnock sign Conor Sammon on loan and secure Scott Boyd on 18-month deal

Sammon scored 25 goals in 76 games for Kilmarnock earlier in his career

Kilmarnock have signed former player Conor Sammon on loan from Hearts until the end of the season.

Republic of Ireland cap Sammon, 30, joined Hearts in June and has scored twice in 25 appearances for the Tynecastle side.

The forward previously played with Killie between 2008 and 2011 and has had spells with five English clubs.

Meanwhile, Scott Boyd has joined Kilmarnock from Ross County on an 18-month deal after an initial loan spell.

The 30-year-old defender has made 13 appearances for Killie since his summer move, scoring once.

Boyd, formerly with Livingston and Partick Thistle, joined County in 2008 and played in 250 matches for the Dingwall side.