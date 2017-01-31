Rhys Murphy: Crawley re-sign Forest Green striker on loan

Forest Green paid Oldham a nominal fee for Rhys Murphy last summer

Crawley Town have re-signed Forest Green Rovers striker Rhys Murphy on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old former Arsenal trainee scored nine goals in 16 appearances for the League Two side during a spell on loan from Oldham in 2015.

Murphy joined Forest Green last summer and has netted seven times in 17 league games for the Gloucestershire club.

He joined fellow National League side York on loan in December and featured five times for the Minstermen.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.