Mouez Hassen: Southampton sign French keeper on loan from Nice

Mouez Hassen
Mouez Hassen has made 50 appearances for French club Nice

Southampton have signed Nice goalkeeper Mouez Hassen on a five-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old Frenchman previously played under Saints manager Claude Puel at the Ligue 1 club.

"I am really happy," said Hassen. "It's a pleasure for me to come to England and I am really happy to get to know the Premier League."

Southampton's executive director of football Les Reed added: "He has built an excellent reputation during his time with Nice."

Hassen, who has made 50 first-team appearances for Nice, has represented France at every youth level, from under-16s through to under-21s.

The Saints are also close to completing a £14m deal for Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini.

