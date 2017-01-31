Wigan Athletic: Matt Gilks arrives as Jordi Gomez joins Rayo Vallecano

Matt Gilks and Jordi Gomez

Wigan Athletic have signed Rangers goalkeeper Matt Gilks for an undisclosed fee, while midfielder Jordi Gomez has joined Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer

Gilks, 34, who has three Scotland caps, has signed an 18-month deal with the Championship side.

Spaniard Gomez, 31, returned to the Latics at the start of the season after his release by Sunderland.

"Wigan will always be a club so close to my heart," he said.

