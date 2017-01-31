Andrea Ranocchia: Hull City sign Inter Milan defender on loan

Andrea Ranocchia has played 134 league games for Inter Milan

Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia has joined Hull City on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who has been capped 21 times for Italy, joined Inter from Genoa in the summer of 2010.

But he has struggled for a first-team place in recent months, and spent part of last season on loan at Sampdoria.

Ranocchia is available for selection for Wednesday's Premier League game at Manchester United, subject to international clearance.

