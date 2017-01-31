Scott Hogan: Brentford striker having Aston Villa medical

Scott Hogan has scored 14 goals in 27 games this season

Aston Villa are close to signing Scott Hogan from Championship rivals Brentford for a fee that could reach £12m, with the striker having a medical.

Hogan, linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham, has scored 21 goals in 34 games for the Bees after joining from Rochdale in July 2014.

The League One side are due 30% of any fee received for the 24-year-old.

Aston Villa visit Brentford in the Championship on Tuesday (19:45 GMT).

Analysis

BBC Sport reporter Ian Westbrook

"Scott Hogan has made a remarkable recovery from two serious knee injuries to become one of the deadliest strikers in the Championship.

"He joined Brentford in the summer of 2014 for £750,000 from Rochdale, but in his second appearance as a substitute suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in a match at Rotherham.

"He broke down again during his recovery period and, after 18 months out, was eased back into the side with two full and five substitute appearances at the end of last season, in which he scored seven goals.

"Hogan continued his prolific form this season and, proving his fitness, played every minute of Brentford's first 25 Championship games of the season, barring injury time at Birmingham on 2 January, scoring 14 goals in the process and attracting growing attention from other clubs.

"With reported bids from West Ham and minor injuries in January, his only other appearance this month was as a substitute at Chelsea in the FA Cup on Saturday.

"Brentford put a £15m value on his head, with Rochdale due a sell-on fee from any transfer, and Aston Villa, the Bees' visitors on Tuesday night, appear to be the first club to have met it."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.