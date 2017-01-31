Axel Prohouly: QPR midfielder joins Port Vale on loan

Axel Prohouly is under contract at QPR until June 2018

League One side Port Vale have signed QPR midfielder Axel Prohouly on loan until the end of the season.

Prohouly, 19, signed for the R's in July 2015 following the expiry of his contract with Monaco, but has yet to make a first-team appearance.

He is the second QPR player to join Vale in January, following the signing of winger Olamide Shodipo.

Port Vale are currently 18th in the League One table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.