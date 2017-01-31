Marvin Emnes: Blackburn Rovers re-sign Swansea City striker on loan

Marvin Emnes scored three goals in his first five games but has not netted since September 24

Blackburn Rovers have re-signed Swansea City striker Marvin Emnes on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old former Netherlands Under-21 international forward scored three goals in 21 appearances at Rovers during the first half of the season.

The former Middlesbrough and Sparta Rotterdam man has been given permission to play in the FA Cup by the Swans.

He is Blackburn's second signing of the transfer window after Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao.

