Matty Taylor: Bristol City sign striker from local rivals Bristol Rovers

Bristol City have completed the signing of striker Matty Taylor from rivals Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in 33 appearances this season, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship club.

He is the first player in 30 years to swap Rovers for City since striker Trevor Morgan did so in January 1987.

"I think we've got ourselves a natural goalscorer," Bristol City manager Lee Johnson told the club website.

"It'll be a big step up in standard for him, but he's been able to deal with every challenge that's been thrown at him so far in his career."

Direct movement between the two Bristol clubs is rare, with David Clarkson, who joined Rovers from City in 2012, the most recent example.

Taylor originally joined the Pirates on a free transfer from Forest Green Rovers in 2014 and scored 67 times in 132 appearances for the club.

He signed a new two-year deal last summer, but becomes City's fifth January signing, following the arrivals of Jens Hegeler, Milan Djuric, Bailey Wright and Fabian Giefer.

Johnson's side have lost a club-record eight successive league matches and are 21st in the Championship ahead of Tuesday's home match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Robins have added striker Freddie Hinds and defender Tin Plavotic to their under-23 squad from Luton Town and Austrian club FC Pasching respectively.

Analysis

BBC Points West sports editor Alistair Durden

This is a controversial move because of the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, who are separated by just four miles.

Rovers did well to get Matty Taylor to sign a new contract in the summer, when he could have walked away for free. But they had to include a minimum fee release clause, which Bristol City have activated.

