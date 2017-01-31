Inverness CT sign Wigan striker Billy Mckay on loan

Billy Mckay had a goal ratio of almost one goal in every two games at Inverness earlier in his career

Northern Ireland striker Billy Mckay is returning to Inverness CT on loan from Wigan until the end of the season.

Caley Thistle boss Richie Foran hopes to have international clearance in time for Mckay, 28, to feature in Tuesday's Premiership match away to Hamilton.

He replaces Lonsana Doumbouya, who has been allowed to leave despite being the club's top scorer with six goals.

Mckay was prolific for the Highlanders in his three and a half years with the club from July 2011, netting 62 times.

He moved to Wigan in January 2015 and subsequently had loan spells at Dundee United and, this season, Oldham.

He scored four times for the English League One club in 33 appearances.

Capped once by Guinea, Doumbouya, 26, arrived in the summer after a season with Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

The Premiership's bottom club have also agreed a loan deal for 19-year-old Celtic defender Jamie McCart and released Ali Sutherland.