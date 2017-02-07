Championship
Wigan2Norwich2

Wigan Athletic 2-2 Norwich City

Sam Morsy (right)
Wigan had never previously scored more than once in a league game against Norwich

Norwich missed the chance to climb into the Championship's top six after Omar Bogle's second-half double helped earn struggling Wigan a point.

Nelson Oliveira's looping header from Alex Pritchard's set-piece had given Norwich a deserved first-half lead.

But Bogle's near-post header from a corner and cleanly struck free-kick put the hosts ahead as they battled back.

Mitchell Dijks then nodded level from a Norwich corner and both sides searched for a late winner that would not come.

Wigan remain 23rd, five points below 21st-placed Burton with a game in hand, while Norwich stay seventh but move to within two points of sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 28Haugaard
  • 12Connolly
  • 3Buxton
  • 33Burn
  • 23Warnock
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Jacobs
  • 6Power
  • 8MorsyBooked at 90mins
  • 47WeirSubstituted forGriggat 45'minutesBooked at 48mins
  • 14Bogle

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 9Grigg
  • 13Kellett
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 26Hanson
  • 35Gilks
  • 39Mandron

Norwich

  • 1Ruddy
  • 25PintoBooked at 86mins
  • 5MartinBooked at 48mins
  • 15Klose
  • 3Dijks
  • 21PritchardSubstituted forMurphyat 84'minutes
  • 18Mulumbu
  • 8Howson
  • 17WildschutSubstituted forMurphyat 71'minutes
  • 9Oliveira
  • 10Jerome

Substitutes

  • 2Whittaker
  • 19Lafferty
  • 22Murphy
  • 24Bennett
  • 31Murphy
  • 33McGovern
  • 35Godfrey
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
10,193

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Norwich City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Norwich City 2.

Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.

Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).

Jonny Howson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Dan Burn.

Booking

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shaun MacDonald (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt saved. Jake Buxton (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Connolly with a headed pass.

Booking

Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ivo Pinto.

Foul by Jacob Murphy (Norwich City).

Omar Bogle (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Jacob Murphy replaces Alex Pritchard.

Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by John Ruddy.

Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Warnock.

Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).

Jake Buxton (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Wigan Athletic. Jake Buxton tries a through ball, but William Grigg is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Norwich City 2. Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jakob Haugaard.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Josh Murphy replaces Yanic Wildschut.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Norwich City 1. Omar Bogle (Wigan Athletic) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Shaun MacDonald (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.

Foul by Yanic Wildschut (Norwich City).

Callum Connolly (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ivo Pinto (Norwich City).

Shaun MacDonald (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Jerome with a headed pass.

Hand ball by Omar Bogle (Wigan Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Norwich City 1. Omar Bogle (Wigan Athletic) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Jacobs with a cross following a corner.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 7th February 2017

View all Championship scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle2920273462
2Brighton2918742361
3Reading301758556
4Huddersfield291748555
5Leeds30173101254
6Sheff Wed291478649
7Norwich3014511847
8Derby291379846
9Barnsley3013611445
10Fulham29111081343
11Preston3011910142
12Birmingham30101010-740
13Brentford2910712237
14Aston Villa298129-336
15Nottm Forest3010614-636
16Ipswich309912-836
17Cardiff3010614-1036
18Wolves299812-235
19QPR309714-1334
20Bristol City299416-331
21Burton308715-1131
22Blackburn297715-1228
23Wigan296815-926
24Rotherham304422-3716
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired