Match ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Norwich City 2.
Wigan Athletic 2-2 Norwich City
Norwich missed the chance to climb into the Championship's top six after Omar Bogle's second-half double helped earn struggling Wigan a point.
Nelson Oliveira's looping header from Alex Pritchard's set-piece had given Norwich a deserved first-half lead.
But Bogle's near-post header from a corner and cleanly struck free-kick put the hosts ahead as they battled back.
Mitchell Dijks then nodded level from a Norwich corner and both sides searched for a late winner that would not come.
Wigan remain 23rd, five points below 21st-placed Burton with a game in hand, while Norwich stay seventh but move to within two points of sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 28Haugaard
- 12Connolly
- 3Buxton
- 33Burn
- 23Warnock
- 16MacDonald
- 17Jacobs
- 6Power
- 8MorsyBooked at 90mins
- 47WeirSubstituted forGriggat 45'minutesBooked at 48mins
- 14Bogle
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 9Grigg
- 13Kellett
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 26Hanson
- 35Gilks
- 39Mandron
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 25PintoBooked at 86mins
- 5MartinBooked at 48mins
- 15Klose
- 3Dijks
- 21PritchardSubstituted forMurphyat 84'minutes
- 18Mulumbu
- 8Howson
- 17WildschutSubstituted forMurphyat 71'minutes
- 9Oliveira
- 10Jerome
Substitutes
- 2Whittaker
- 19Lafferty
- 22Murphy
- 24Bennett
- 31Murphy
- 33McGovern
- 35Godfrey
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 10,193
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Norwich City 2.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Jonny Howson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Booking
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun MacDonald (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Jake Buxton (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Connolly with a headed pass.
Booking
Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ivo Pinto.
Foul by Jacob Murphy (Norwich City).
Omar Bogle (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jacob Murphy replaces Alex Pritchard.
Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Warnock.
Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Jake Buxton (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Jake Buxton tries a through ball, but William Grigg is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Norwich City 2. Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jakob Haugaard.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Josh Murphy replaces Yanic Wildschut.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Norwich City 1. Omar Bogle (Wigan Athletic) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Shaun MacDonald (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.
Foul by Yanic Wildschut (Norwich City).
Callum Connolly (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivo Pinto (Norwich City).
Shaun MacDonald (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Jerome with a headed pass.
Hand ball by Omar Bogle (Wigan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Norwich City 1. Omar Bogle (Wigan Athletic) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Jacobs with a cross following a corner.