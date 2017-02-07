Wigan Athletic 2-2 Norwich City

From the section

Wigan had never previously scored more than once in a league game against Norwich

Norwich missed the chance to climb into the Championship's top six after Omar Bogle's second-half double helped earn struggling Wigan a point.

Nelson Oliveira's looping header from Alex Pritchard's set-piece had given Norwich a deserved first-half lead.

But Bogle's near-post header from a corner and cleanly struck free-kick put the hosts ahead as they battled back.

Mitchell Dijks then nodded level from a Norwich corner and both sides searched for a late winner that would not come.

Wigan remain 23rd, five points below 21st-placed Burton with a game in hand, while Norwich stay seventh but move to within two points of sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

