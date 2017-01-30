Ryan Mason: Hull City midfielder out of hospital after fracturing skull

Ryan Mason's family said they had been "extremely touched" by the messages of support which were sent to the Hull midfielder

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital a week after fracturing his skull against Chelsea.

Mason clashed heads with Blues defender Gary Cahill 13 minutes into the Premier League match on 22 January.

The 25-year-old, Hull's record signing, was taken to St Mary's Hospital in London, where he underwent surgery.

"The number of messages offering support [for Ryan] has been quite overwhelming," said Hull's Mark Waller.

Well-wishes flooded in for the England international, and both Hull and his former club Tottenham wore training shirts with Mason printed on the back during last week's fixtures.

Mason joined Hull from Spurs last August for a club-record undisclosed fee, and he has scored one goal in 16 Premier League appearances for the Tigers.