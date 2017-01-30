Manolo Gabbiadini: Southampton agree £14m fee for Napoli striker

Gabbiadini played for Atalanta, Bologna on loan and Sampdoria before joining Napoli

Southampton have agreed a fee of about £14m for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

The 25-year-old is set to have a medical at the Premier League club on Tuesday.

Gabbiadini, who has six caps for Italy, joined Napoli from Sampdoria in 2015 and has scored 15 goals in 55 league appearances.

However, he has struggled for a first-team place in recent weeks and has not started a Serie A match since November.

Southampton are looking for extra forward cover, with Charlie Austin expected to be out for another three months with a shoulder injury.

