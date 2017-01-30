Paul Clement: Southampton game bigger than Liverpool win, says Clement

Fernando Llorente scored twice in Swansea's 3-2 win over Liverpool

Swansea City's transfer-deadline day match with Southampton is more important than their win at Anfield, according to boss Paul Clement.

The Swans' dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool lifted them off the foot of the Premier League table.

Head coach Clement says they have to consolidate that performance against Saints at the Liberty Stadium.

"We have to keep our performances going at home and trying to back up an away win with three points," he said.

"This game is more important than the Liverpool game.

"It has lifted the mood. A lot of people in the city will have seen it and there is a real belief and most importantly the players have it, I can sense it in them.

"They believe that something special can be done this season."

Southampton are 11th in the Premier League, place and nine points better off than 17th-placed Swansea.

Llorente transfer worries recede

Clement admits it is odd to be playing on the final evening of the January transfer window.

But he is happy that striker Fernando Llorente will still be a Swansea player on 1 February.

The Spain international has scored seven goals in his last 11 appearances while being linked with a move to leaders Chelsea.

Clement revealed that Llorente's two goals in the win at Liverpool in their last Premier League outing persuaded the 31-year-old to stay in south Wales.

Asked if he was convinced Llorente was going to stay in January, Clement replied: "No, not always.

"But after that game he had at Liverpool, he felt good.

"We're happy with him so when both parties are happy, there's no need to move.

"Of course, it (interest) can put questions in a player's mind, but in my conversations with him he has been happy here.

"He has seen how the team is starting to play and he is very important to us."

Ayew in, Taylor out

Swansea expect to complete the signing of Ghana international Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa on Tuesday, with defender Neil Taylor moving in the opposite direction.

The deal will also see Villa receive a fee which could rise to £5m.

But Swansea are now unlikely to sign a central defender.

There was interest in Benfica's Argentina international Lisandro Lopez, but a loan move for the 33-year-old has been ruled out.