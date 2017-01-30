FA Cup fifth-round draw: Sutton Utd face Arsenal, Blackburn host Man Utd

Non-league Sutton United will host 12-time winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while Lincoln City are away to Premier League Burnley.

Holders Manchester United will go to Blackburn Rovers, while Premier League leaders Chelsea also face a trip to a Championship club after drawing Wolves.

Manchester City are away to Huddersfield, fifth in the Championship, and Fulham host Spurs.

Oxford go to Middlesbrough, while Millwall host Derby or Leicester.

