Rangers sign Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick for an undisclosed fee

Alnwick joined Port Vale from Newcastle in 2015

Rangers have signed English goalkeeper Jak Alnwick from Port Vale for an undisclosed fee.

The deal is likely to allow Matt Gilks, 34, to move from Ibrox in search of more regular first-team football.

Alnwick, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, made eight appearances for Newcastle United and had loan spells with Gateshead and Bradford City before moving to Vale in August 2015.

The 23-year-old has played 31 times for the League One side this season.

Gilks, who has three Scotland caps, joined Rangers from Burnley last summer.

However, he has made only five appearances - all in the League Cup - after being unable dislodge Englishman Wes Foderingham as first choice.