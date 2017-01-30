Leonardo Ulloa: Leicester striker 'betrayed' by Claudio Ranieri

Leonardo Ulloa scored six goals last season as Leicester won the Premier League for the first time

Leicester forward Leonardo Ulloa has vowed never to play for the club again and feels "betrayed" by Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri.

The 30-year-old joined from Brighton in 2014 but handed in a transfer request this month and said on social media he had been "let down by the club".

Leicester have reportedly rejected a bid from Sunderland with Ranieri saying he does not want to sell the striker.

Ulloa has started only one league match this season and has scored one goal.

The Argentine, who has 18 months left on his contract, started seven league games last term as Leicester won the Premier League for the first time.

In an interview with Sky Sports, he said: "I am sad about the current situation because it's been two wonderful years here.

"But now in my situation, with me not being part of the plans, I feel that the best way forward is that I leave and I can be happy somewhere else.

"The manager has been telling me for the last three months that if an offer of £4m or £5m was arriving he would help me to leave.

"My understanding is that there are offers bigger than that which are not being considered. Today he tells me he wants me to stay. If I stay at the club it's going to affect my future and my career."

The Leicester website said Ulloa would not be available for Tuesday's league match at Burnley (19:45 GMT kick-off) because of injury.