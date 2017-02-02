Lawro's Premier League predictions v BBC NFL analyst Osi Umenyiora

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponent for this weekend's Premier League fixtures is two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora, an analyst on the BBC's NFL Show.

Umenyiora says he does not support a Premier League team - instead he follows his favourite player, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Anywhere Zlatan goes, that is who I follow," he explained. "Last year I was a fan of Paris St-Germain, but now I am a fan of United - because of Zlatan.

"He is the kind of footballer who could make the transition to play in the NFL, partly because of his attitude and also because he has the physicality to dominate games."

As well as predicting the outcome of the weekend's Premier League games, Umenyiora has picked a winner of Super Bowl LI on Sunday - he thinks the Atlanta Falcons will beat the New England Patriots 31-27 in Houston.

Super Bowl LI, with Umenyiora, Mark Chapman, Mike Carlson and Jason Bell is live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live from 23:20 GMT on Sunday.

Premier League predictions - week 24 Result Lawro Osi SATURDAY Chelsea v Arsenal x-x 2-0 2-1 Crystal Palace v Sunderland x-x 2-1 1-0 Everton v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 3-1 Hull City v Liverpool x-x 0-2 1-2 Southampton v West Ham x-x 2-1 0-3 Watford v Burnley x-x 1-1 2-1 West Brom v Stoke x-x 2-1 0-3 Tottenham v Middlesbrough x-x 2-0 4-0 SUNDAY Man City v Swansea x-x 3-0 3-0 Leicester v Man Utd x-x 1-1 1-4

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

From the midweek Premier League games, Lawro got three correct results, including two perfect scores, from the 10 games for a total of 90 points.

He beat England spinner Moeen Ali, who got two correct results, with no perfect scores for a tally of 20 points that leaves him joint bottom of the guest leaderboard.

Total scores after week 23 Lawro 2,130 Guests 1,740

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Chelsea v Arsenal (12:30 GMT)

In their surprise defeat by Watford on Tuesday, Arsenal did what we know Arsenal are prone to do - which is not turn up for a period of a game that they are expected to win easily.

I would love to know why that keeps happening - and so would Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, I'm sure.

Chelsea, meanwhile, just keep rolling along at the top of the table.

They have had a good week because they have extended their lead at the top of the table despite being held at Liverpool, because they would have expected Arsenal and Tottenham to have both won their midweek games.

The Blues have the best home record in the Premier League and concede very few goals at Stamford Bridge.

There is a part of me which thinks Arsenal could go there and be brilliant but, even if they are, Chelsea will be hard to break down.

I also think Antonio Conte's side will be thinking they have something to prove against Arsenal after losing heavily at the Emirates Stadium in September.

This is a very different Chelsea side now, not just in formation since their switch to three at the back later that month, but also in mentality - the title is in their sights now.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Osi's prediction: This is a huge game. Chelsea are not just top of the league, I think they are the most in-form team too - and I think they are going to be able to pull it off against Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil is going to score for Arsenal - for Chelsea it is going to be Eden Hazard with a brace. 2-1

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Crystal Palace had a good win over Bournemouth in midweek to give Sam Allardyce his first league win as Eagles manager, and now he is up against his old team.

It is the same for Patrick van Aanholt, who joined Palace from Sunderland this week, and I think they will both be on the winning side on Saturday as they look to climb out of the bottom three.

The Black Cats got a good point against Tottenham on Tuesday but they are back at the bottom of the table now after Hull's draw with Manchester United on Wednesday.

Sunderland are now at the stage where they need to start winning games whoever they are up against, not just their relegation rivals - but I don't see them getting anything this weekend. This game has got a win for Big Sam written all over it.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Osi's prediction: I like Palace - well, actually I like their striker Christian Benteke, I think he is a fantastic player. Sunderland? Not so much. I am going to pick Palace - Benteke to score. 1-0

Everton v Bournemouth

Everton had to scrap a bit to get a point at Stoke but that goes down as a good result no matter how you get it.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, lost at home to Palace and it is becoming very difficult to predict their results.

After getting a draw against Arsenal at the start of January, they have taken a total of one point from three games against other teams in the bottom half - Hull, an out-of-form Watford and then the Eagles.

I don't see the Cherries getting anything at Goodison Park, where Everton have only lost once in 11 league games this season, but I am usually wrong about them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Osi's prediction: I used to be a big fan of Everton, and really enjoy the way they played. I am not so much a fan right now but I like Everton in this particular game - Romelu Lukaku is a great player and I think he is going to score a couple of goals. 3-1

Hull City v Liverpool

Hull got a great point at Old Trafford in midweek but this is another very tough game for them.

After their run of poor form, Liverpool were much improved in their draw against Chelsea and, if Hull open up a bit against them, then they will punish them.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Osi's prediction: This is a tough game for Hull. Liverpool are an outstanding football team even if they are just coming off a loss or two recently. They are going to be hungry - I like Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho - so I am going to go with them. 1-2

Southampton v West Ham

Just as they did in the FA Cup a few weeks ago, West Ham made it easy for Manchester City on Wednesday - and paid the price.

Southampton also come into this game on the back of a poor result, losing to struggling Swansea on Tuesday, but I think they will be much improved here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Osi's prediction: Southampton just beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup, right? But I like West Ham, I met their keeper - Adrian - he is a good guy and a really good keeper. I am going to go with the Hammers. There is a guy Michail Antonio who is scoring a lot of goals for West Ham and I think he is going to get a couple in this game. 0-3

Watford v Burnley

Watford's win over Arsenal has taken the pressure off them a bit after seven league games without a victory and should steady the ship a little bit.

Burnley have been pretty useless on the road, taking only one point from 10 away league games, but their home form means they are getting closer to safety.

A draw would be a good result for the Clarets and I just wonder if they will take a few more risks to try to get it.

The more men they get forward, the more chances they will create - something that they have struggled to do away from Turf Moor.

If you are losing games anyway, when you are trying to keep things tight then why not go out and try to win them?

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Osi's prediction: Watford striker Troy Deeney is one of my favourite players - he gets it done. 2-1

West Brom v Stoke

It will be interesting to see Saido Berahino back at The Hawthorns so soon after leaving West Brom for Stoke, but I'd expect him to be on the bench for the Potters.

Both these teams are in the top half and in decent form, but I am backing Baggies boss Tony Pulis to edge it against his old club.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Osi's prediction: Believe it or not, I like Stoke.

That guy Peter Crouch, he gets it done and, with Marko Arnautovic and Xherdan Shaqiri too, they have a tremendous amount of talent on their team. They should be doing better than they are. 0-3

Tottenham v Middlesbrough (17:30 GMT)

Tottenham struggled to create chances at Sunderland and will consider that draw to be two points dropped.

Middlesbrough will also try to shut them out but Spurs have been in great form at home and I do not see it happening.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Osi's prediction: Tottenham are a really good team. Dele Alli to score a couple of goals and maybe my man Harry Kane to come through and do something too. 4-0

SUNDAY

Man City v Swansea (13:30 GMT)

Swansea have seen an upturn in results since Paul Clement took charge but Manchester City have also improved dramatically of late.

It seems as if that 4-0 defeat at Everton on 15 January was as low as they could go. They have regrouped and look a different team now.

A big part of that is the fact all of City's attacking players are in really good form and I don't think Swansea can keep them out.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Osi's prediction: City all day. They are hungry. Sergio Aguero with the hat-trick. 3-0

Leicester v Man Utd (16:00 GMT)

Manchester United dropped points again against Hull on Wednesday and they have now drawn six league games at home this season.

That's not because everyone has come to Old Trafford and been brilliant, it's because United have struggled to score - and Jose Mourinho's frustration about that was clear after the game.

United have actually picked up more points per game away from home this season. I think they will add to that tally at Leicester, although it might be one point rather than three.

The Foxes are in a bit of a mess now, with their title challenge turning into a relegation fight.

Their away form is so poor and that means the pressure is on them to earn enough points at the King Power Stadium. Getting something out of this game would be a start.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Osi's prediction: I am not going to pick against United, of course they are going to win. I am picking Zlatan to have a hat-trick and Man Utd to win 4-1.

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P23 W16 D0 L7

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, James McAvoy, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke 93 Lawro (average after 23 weeks) 90 Josh Franceschi, Colin Murray 80 Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley 50 Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Michael Bisping, Blossoms, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels 20 Moeen Ali, Lloyd Griffith

Lawro's best score: 140 points (week 22 v James McAvoy)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)