BBC Sport - FA Cup: Steven Defour's goal for Burnley voted best in round four
Watch the goal you voted as the best from the FA Cup fourth round - Steven Defour's chip in Burnley's 2-0 win over Bristol City.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
