BBC Sport - Liverpool v Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte set for 'tough' fixture
Klopp & Conte set for 'tough' fixture
- From the section Football
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte look ahead to Tuesday's "tough" fixture at Anfield.
Follow live text and BBC Radio 5 live commentary of Liverpool v Chelsea from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, 31 January on the BBC Sport website & mobile app.
