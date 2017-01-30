BBC Sport - Liverpool v Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte set for 'tough' fixture

Klopp & Conte set for 'tough' fixture

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte look ahead to Tuesday's "tough" fixture at Anfield.

Follow live text and BBC Radio 5 live commentary of Liverpool v Chelsea from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, 31 January on the BBC Sport website & mobile app.

