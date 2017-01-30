Helder Costa: Wolves sign Benfica winger for club record fee

Helder Costa has scored nine goals in his 29 games for Wolves this season

Wolves have signed winger Helder Costa on a permanent deal until 2021 for a club record fee of £13m.

Costa, 23, joined Wolves on a season-long loan deal from Benfica in July and the Portuguese has impressed in his 29 appearances for the club.

The Championship club's previous transfer record was Portuguese forward Ivan Cavaleiro, who joined from Monaco in a reported £7m deal in August.

Wolves are 18th in the Championship, seven points above the relegation zone.

But despite their inconsistent league form, Paul Lambert's side reached the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Premier League side Liverpool on Saturday.

Costa becomes the fifth player to move to an English Football League club this season for a fee of more than £10m, following Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie's moves to Newcastle, Ross McCormack's transfer to Aston Villa, and Villa's signing of Bristol City striker Jonathan Kodjia.

Kodjia is believed to be the most expensive signing in Championship history, having signed for an initial £11m, with add-ons taking his cost to £15m.

