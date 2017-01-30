Jordan Ayew: Swansea target Aston Villa forward in Neil Taylor swap deal

Neil Taylor joined Swansea from Wrexham in 2010

Swansea City are signing Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew in a deal which will see Wales international Neil Taylor go the other way.

Head coach Paul Clement expects the deal will be concluded on Tuesday with Swansea paying up to £5m - plus Taylor - for the Ghana international.

"I am pretty sure now we are wrapped up on things and we can focus fully on Southampton," he said.

But Benfica defender Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez will not be joining on loan.

The 25-year-old Ayew, whose brother Andre played for Swansea last season before joining West Ham for £20.5m, is currently with Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations

Taylor, 27, has made more than 150 appearances for the club since his arriving from Wrexham, who could still have a cash windfall through a sell clause.

"We brought Martin Olsson in from Norwich so we ended up with three left backs with Neil and Stephen (Kingsley) as well. I only really need two," said Clement.

"Neil has been a great servant for this club over seven years. I think its the right time for him for a new challenge and he'd like to take that challenge. I wish him all the best.

''Coming the other way we bring in an offensive player, a young talent who will certainly add to the quality we already have.

''He can play wide he can play through the middle. I like that kind of versatility in a player.''

Ayew and his brother scored the goals as Ghana beat DR Congo 2-1 in the quarter final of the Africa Nations Cup on Sunday, but had a medical with the Football Association before heading for the tournament in Gabon.

Clement had been searching for a centre back but is not expecting developments.

"I have four centre backs at the club and I think at this point they are the four I will continue with.''

"It changes every five minutes. But my feeling at this point is that when the Taylor-Ayew deal is done, that will be it."

Clement will welcome Korean midfielder Ki Sung Yeung back into the squad after a calf injury for Tuesday's game with Southampton.

Dutch international winger Luciano Narsing, a £4m recruit from PSV Eindhoven earlier in the window, is set for a debut having recovered from a calf injury.

But striker Oliver McBurnie and midfielder Leon Britton are both ruled out.

The club's Dutch striker Marvin Emnes is set to rejoin Blackburn on loan.