Sevilla 0-0 Villarreal

Samir Nasri missed a penalty as La Liga title challengers Sevilla were held to a goalless draw at home by Villarreal.

Nasri, on loan from Manchester City, had his second-half spot-kick saved by Sergio Asenjo after Mario Gaspar had fouled Vitolo in the penalty area.

Asenjo also made a fine save late on to keep out Vicente Iborra's header to frustrate third-placed Sevilla.

Villarreal's best chance fell to Adrian Lopez but he shot wide after he rounded Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

The result leaves Sevilla two points behind second-placed Barcelona and three adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

However, the European champions have two games in hand on both Bara and Sevilla after their scheduled game on Sunday at Celta Vigo was postponed as bad weather damaged Celta's Balaidos stadium.

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Rico
  • 3Ferreira FilhoSubstituted forSarabiaat 62'minutes
  • 24MercadoBooked at 44mins
  • 23Rami
  • 5Lenglet
  • 22VázquezSubstituted forIborraat 76'minutes
  • 10NasriBooked at 25mins
  • 15N'Zonzi
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 16JoveticSubstituted forViettoat 71'minutes
  • 12Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 4Kranevitter
  • 6Carrico Martins
  • 8Iborra
  • 9Vietto
  • 11Correa
  • 13Soria Solís
  • 17Sarabia

Villarreal

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez MartínezBooked at 50mins
  • 23Bonera
  • 6Ruiz
  • 3José Ángel
  • 16Hernández Cascante
  • 21BrunoBooked at 28mins
  • 19Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forCheryshevat 66'minutes
  • 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forRukavinaat 89'minutes
  • 8dos Santos
  • 15AdriánSubstituted forBakambuat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Cheryshev
  • 11Costa
  • 13Fernández
  • 17Bakambu
  • 22Rukavina
  • 24Santos Borré
  • 49Suárez
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Attendance:
33,401

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Sevilla 0, Villarreal 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sevilla 0, Villarreal 0.

Foul by Vitolo (Sevilla).

Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by José Ángel.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Antonio Rukavina replaces Manu Trigueros.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Víctor Ruiz.

Hand ball by Cédric Bakambu (Villarreal).

Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cédric Bakambu (Villarreal).

Foul by Adil Rami (Sevilla).

Daniele Bonera (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Samir Nasri (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal).

Attempt saved. Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samir Nasri with a cross.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by José Ángel.

Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitolo.

Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Bruno Soriano.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Vicente Iborra replaces Franco Vázquez.

Adil Rami (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cédric Bakambu (Villarreal).

Attempt saved. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.

Offside, Sevilla. Samir Nasri tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.

Vitolo (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal).

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Cédric Bakambu replaces Adrián López.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Luciano Vietto replaces Stevan Jovetic.

Adil Rami (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal).

Dangerous play by Clement Lenglet (Sevilla).

Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Adrián López.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Mario.

Hand ball by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Denis Cheryshev replaces Samu Castillejo.

Vitolo (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by José Ángel (Villarreal).

Attempt blocked. Vitolo (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Real Madrid1914413446
2Barcelona2113623745
3Sevilla2113441543
4Atl Madrid2111642039
5Villarreal219841435
6Real Sociedad201127335
7Eibar21957332
8Espanyol21885232
9Ath Bilbao21957132
10Celta Vigo20938-230
11Las Palmas20776028
12Alavés21696-227
13Real Betis20659-1023
14Malaga21579-722
15Deportivo La Coruña20479-719
16Valencia205411-1119
17Leganés214611-2018
18Sporting Gijón213414-2013
19Osasuna201712-2210
20Granada201712-2810
View full Spanish La Liga table

