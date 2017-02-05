Sevilla 0-0 Villarreal

Sevilla's Vicente Iborra reacts after missing a good chance during the goalless draw with Villarreal

Samir Nasri missed a penalty as La Liga title challengers Sevilla were held to a goalless draw at home by Villarreal.

Nasri, on loan from Manchester City, had his second-half spot-kick saved by Sergio Asenjo after Mario Gaspar had fouled Vitolo in the penalty area.

Asenjo also made a fine save late on to keep out Vicente Iborra's header to frustrate third-placed Sevilla.

Villarreal's best chance fell to Adrian Lopez but he shot wide after he rounded Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

The result leaves Sevilla two points behind second-placed Barcelona and three adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

However, the European champions have two games in hand on both Bara and Sevilla after their scheduled game on Sunday at Celta Vigo was postponed as bad weather damaged Celta's Balaidos stadium.