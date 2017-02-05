Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan

Juan Cuadrado is still technically on loan from Chelsea - but Juventus have the option to sign him permanently

Juan Cuadrado's brilliant goal helped leaders Juventus beat in-form Inter Milan and restore their six-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Cuadrado smashed home the only goal with a powerful first-time 25-yard strike after Inter failed to properly clear a corner.

They also hit the woodwork through Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic.

Inter, who had won their last seven Serie A games, had Ivan Perisic shown a second yellow for dissent late on.

Juventus could have scored more and Dybala's fantastic 20-yard effort from 15 yards hit the bar, while Pjanic's free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Inter keeper Samir Handanovic.

Inter had chances too, with Roberto Gagliardini firing over from 12 yards out and then heading straight at Gianluigi Buffon.

Joao Mario and Mauro Icardi also missed chances for the Nerazzurri, who have dropped down to fifth place this weekend.

Juve - champions for the past five seasons - are six points above Napoli, with a game in hand.

Earlier on Sunday, Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo scored four times in a 6-2 win over Pescara and AC Milan lost 1-0 at home to Sampdoria, their fourth defeat in a row.