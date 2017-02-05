Italian Serie A
Juventus1Inter Milan0

Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan

Juan Cuadrado
Juan Cuadrado is still technically on loan from Chelsea - but Juventus have the option to sign him permanently

Juan Cuadrado's brilliant goal helped leaders Juventus beat in-form Inter Milan and restore their six-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Cuadrado smashed home the only goal with a powerful first-time 25-yard strike after Inter failed to properly clear a corner.

They also hit the woodwork through Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic.

Inter, who had won their last seven Serie A games, had Ivan Perisic shown a second yellow for dissent late on.

Juventus could have scored more and Dybala's fantastic 20-yard effort from 15 yards hit the bar, while Pjanic's free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Inter keeper Samir Handanovic.

Inter had chances too, with Roberto Gagliardini firing over from 12 yards out and then heading straight at Gianluigi Buffon.

Joao Mario and Mauro Icardi also missed chances for the Nerazzurri, who have dropped down to fifth place this weekend.

Juve - champions for the past five seasons - are six points above Napoli, with a game in hand.

Earlier on Sunday, Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo scored four times in a 6-2 win over Pescara and AC Milan lost 1-0 at home to Sampdoria, their fourth defeat in a row.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forDani Alvesat 80'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3ChielliniBooked at 74mins
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 6KhediraBooked at 65mins
  • 5PjanicBooked at 23mins
  • 7CuadradoBooked at 64minsSubstituted forMarchisioat 71'minutes
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forRuganiat 85'minutes
  • 17MandzukicBooked at 46mins
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 8Marchisio
  • 20Pjaca
  • 22Asamoah
  • 23Dani Alves
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Murara Neto
  • 27Sturaro
  • 28Rincón
  • 32Audero
  • 38Mandragora

Inter Milan

  • 1HandanovicBooked at 90mins
  • 24Murillo
  • 17MedelBooked at 43mins
  • 25Miranda
  • 87CandrevaBooked at 7minsSubstituted forÉderat 58'minutes
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forKondogbiaat 58'minutes
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 6João MárioSubstituted forPalacioat 79'minutes
  • 44PerisicBooked at 90mins
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 2Andreolli
  • 7Kondogbia
  • 8Palacio
  • 11Biabiany
  • 15Ansaldi
  • 19Banega
  • 21Santon
  • 23Éder
  • 30Carrizo
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 96Barbosa Almeida
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Nicola Rizzoli

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 1, Inter Milan 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Inter Milan 0.

Dismissal

Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) is shown the red card.

Booking

Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

Hand ball by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).

Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani Alves (Juventus).

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Claudio Marchisio (Juventus).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.

Attempt saved. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sami Khedira with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Miranda.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Daniele Rugani replaces Paulo Dybala.

Attempt missed. Jeison Murillo (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Palacio.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Dani Alves replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Rodrigo Palacio replaces João Mário.

Foul by João Mário (Inter Milan).

Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Foul by Jeison Murillo (Inter Milan).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Jeison Murillo (Inter Milan).

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Inter Milan. Jeison Murillo tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Mário following a fast break.

Booking

Sami Khedira (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

João Mário (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Juventus2218042954
2Napoli2314632948
3Roma2215252347
4Lazio2313461443
5Inter Milan2313371342
6Atalanta2313371142
7Fiorentina221075937
8Milan221147537
9Torino23887732
10Sampdoria23869-330
11Chievo238510-829
12Udinese238510-229
13Bologna22769-1127
14Sassuolo238312-527
15Cagliari238312-1627
16Genoa236710-625
17Empoli235711-1722
18Palermo233515-2314
19Crotone223415-1813
20Pescara231616-319
View full Italian Serie A table

