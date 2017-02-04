Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, FC Schalke 04 1.
Bayern Munich 1-1 Schalke
-
- From the section European Football
Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga despite being held by Schalke, as title rivals RB Leipzig lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern, who are now four points clear, led when Robert Lewandowski chipped keeper Ralf Fahrmann.
But Naldo levelled when he drove home following a short Schalke free-kick.
Schalke handed a debut, against his parent club, to loanee centre-back Holger Badstuber, who has spent his whole career to date with Bayern.
The Germany international, who has had an injury-plagued career, came off with a thigh problem but his new club said it was just precautionary.
Leipzig failed to take advantage of Bayern dropping points when they were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund - who move up to third.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed home the only goal after some great wing work from Ousmane Dembele.
Leipzig thought they had equalised in injury time when Federico Palacios Martinez fired home but it was ruled out for a marginal offside.
Line-ups
Bayern Mun
- 1Neuer
- 13RafinhaSubstituted forLahmat 77'minutes
- 8Javi MartínezBooked at 77mins
- 5Hummels
- 18BernatSubstituted forAlabaat 77'minutes
- 14Alonso
- 23Vidal
- 10RobbenSubstituted forComanat 72'minutes
- 25Müller
- 11Douglas Costa
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 21Lahm
- 26Ulreich
- 27Alaba
- 29Coman
- 35Renato Sanches
- 40Benko
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 4Höwedes
- 29Naldo
- 24BadstuberSubstituted forNastasicat 59'minutes
- 17Stambouli
- 21Schöpf
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forKehrerat 87'minutes
- 10BentalebBooked at 61mins
- 6Kolasinac
- 18Caligiuri
- 19BurgstallerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Geis
- 11Konoplyanka
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Kehrer
- 31Nastasic
- 33Avdijaj
- 35Nübel
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, FC Schalke 04 1.
Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Philipp Lahm with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matija Nastasic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.
Delay in match Benedikt Höwedes (FC Schalke 04) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Benedikt Höwedes.
Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Thilo Kehrer replaces Leon Goretzka.
Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt missed. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matija Nastasic.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Sead Kolasinac tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Foul by Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München).
Sead Kolasinac (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Schalke 04).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. David Alaba replaces Juan Bernat.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Philipp Lahm replaces Rafinha.
Booking
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Guido Burgstaller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Arjen Robben.
Foul by Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München).
Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München).
Sead Kolasinac (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).
Booking
Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04).