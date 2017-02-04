Bayern Munich 1-1 Schalke

Robert Lewandowski has scored 15 Bundesliga goals this season - two behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga despite being held by Schalke, as title rivals RB Leipzig lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern, who are now four points clear, led when Robert Lewandowski chipped keeper Ralf Fahrmann.

But Naldo levelled when he drove home following a short Schalke free-kick.

Schalke handed a debut, against his parent club, to loanee centre-back Holger Badstuber, who has spent his whole career to date with Bayern.

The Germany international, who has had an injury-plagued career, came off with a thigh problem but his new club said it was just precautionary.

Leipzig failed to take advantage of Bayern dropping points when they were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund - who move up to third.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed home the only goal after some great wing work from Ousmane Dembele.

Leipzig thought they had equalised in injury time when Federico Palacios Martinez fired home but it was ruled out for a marginal offside.