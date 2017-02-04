German Bundesliga
Bayern Mun1Schalke1

Bayern Munich 1-1 Schalke

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has scored 15 Bundesliga goals this season - two behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga despite being held by Schalke, as title rivals RB Leipzig lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern, who are now four points clear, led when Robert Lewandowski chipped keeper Ralf Fahrmann.

But Naldo levelled when he drove home following a short Schalke free-kick.

Schalke handed a debut, against his parent club, to loanee centre-back Holger Badstuber, who has spent his whole career to date with Bayern.

The Germany international, who has had an injury-plagued career, came off with a thigh problem but his new club said it was just precautionary.

Leipzig failed to take advantage of Bayern dropping points when they were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund - who move up to third.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed home the only goal after some great wing work from Ousmane Dembele.

Leipzig thought they had equalised in injury time when Federico Palacios Martinez fired home but it was ruled out for a marginal offside.

Line-ups

Bayern Mun

  • 1Neuer
  • 13RafinhaSubstituted forLahmat 77'minutes
  • 8Javi MartínezBooked at 77mins
  • 5Hummels
  • 18BernatSubstituted forAlabaat 77'minutes
  • 14Alonso
  • 23Vidal
  • 10RobbenSubstituted forComanat 72'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 21Lahm
  • 26Ulreich
  • 27Alaba
  • 29Coman
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 40Benko

Schalke

  • 1Fährmann
  • 4Höwedes
  • 29Naldo
  • 24BadstuberSubstituted forNastasicat 59'minutes
  • 17Stambouli
  • 21Schöpf
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forKehrerat 87'minutes
  • 10BentalebBooked at 61mins
  • 6Kolasinac
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 19BurgstallerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Geis
  • 11Konoplyanka
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Kehrer
  • 31Nastasic
  • 33Avdijaj
  • 35Nübel
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, FC Schalke 04 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, FC Schalke 04 1.

Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Philipp Lahm with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matija Nastasic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.

Delay in match Benedikt Höwedes (FC Schalke 04) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Benedikt Höwedes.

Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Thilo Kehrer replaces Leon Goretzka.

Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba.

Attempt missed. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matija Nastasic.

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Sead Kolasinac tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

Foul by Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München).

Sead Kolasinac (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).

Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Schalke 04).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. David Alaba replaces Juan Bernat.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Philipp Lahm replaces Rafinha.

Booking

Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Guido Burgstaller.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Arjen Robben.

Foul by Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München).

Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sead Kolasinac (FC Schalke 04).

Foul by Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München).

Sead Kolasinac (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).

Booking

Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th February 2017

  • Bayern Mun1Schalke1
    FT
  • 1. FC Köln1VfL Wolfsburg0
    FT
  • B Gladbach3SC Freiburg0
    FT
  • Hertha BSC1FC Ingolstadt0
    FT
  • TSG Hoffenheim4Mainz 050
    FT
  • Bor Dortmd1RB Leipzig0
    FT
View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Bayern Mun1914413146
2RB Leipzig1913331942
3Bor Dortmd199731834
4TSG Hoffenheim1981011634
5Hertha BSC191036633
61. FC Köln198831232
7Eintracht Frankfurt18954832
8SC Freiburg19829-926
9Bayer Levkn19739-124
10B Gladbach19658-623
11Schalke19649122
12Mainz 0519649-822
13FC Augsburg18567-521
14VfL Wolfsburg195410-1019
15Werder Bremen184410-1616
16Hamburger SV194411-1916
17FC Ingolstadt194312-1315
18Darmstadt 98182313-249
View full German Bundesliga table

