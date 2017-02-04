Spanish La Liga
Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi
Athletic keeper Gorka Iraizoz was beaten at his near post by Lionel Messi's free-kick

Barcelona moved to within one point of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Paco Alcacer scored his first La Liga goal for Barcelona on a rare start, with Luis Suarez rested, when he turned home Neymar's cross from 10 yards.

Lionel Messi doubled the lead when he beat Athletic keeper Gorka Iraizoz at his near post from a right-wing free-kick.

And Aleix Vidal sealed the win after a solo run past several defenders.

His goal meant Barca became the first European team to score 100 times in all competitions this season, with Monaco also reaching the landmark later in the afternoon.

Real Madrid have two games in hand on Barca - starting with Sunday's trip to Celta Vigo (19:45 GMT), although that game is in doubt because of the weather.

Sevilla, who are three points behind Barcelona, host Villarreal on Sunday (11:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22Vidal
  • 3PiquéBooked at 22minsSubstituted forMascheranoat 45'minutes
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Mathieu
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forRakiticat 54'minutes
  • 21André Gomes
  • 7Turan
  • 10MessiSubstituted forSergiat 64'minutes
  • 17Alcácer
  • 11Neymar

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 6D Suárez
  • 9L Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 14Mascherano
  • 18Alba
  • 20Sergi

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Iraizoz
  • 18De Marcos AranaBooked at 34mins
  • 27Álvarez
  • 4LaporteBooked at 70mins
  • 24Balenziaga Oruesagasti
  • 6San JoséSubstituted forEtxebarriaat 59'minutes
  • 8Iturraspe DerteanoBooked at 27mins
  • 15LekueSubstituted forAdurizat 52'minutes
  • 22Raúl GarcíaSubstituted forEraso Goñiat 74'minutes
  • 10Muniain Goñi
  • 11Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Bóveda
  • 5Eraso Goñi
  • 7Etxebarria
  • 14Susaeta
  • 20Aduriz
  • 25Saborit Teixidor
  • 29Remiro Gargallo
Referee:
José Luis González González
Attendance:
83,884

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 3, Athletic Club 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Athletic Club 0.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Attempt saved. Muniain (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Beñat Etxebarria.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iturraspe.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arda Turan.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arda Turan.

Attempt missed. Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arda Turan following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.

Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iturraspe (Athletic Club).

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Eraso.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix Vidal.

Hand ball by Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona).

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eraso (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Eraso (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aduriz.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Eraso replaces Raul García.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

André Gomes (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).

Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Booking

Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club).

Offside, Athletic Club. Muniain tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.

Foul by Arda Turan (Barcelona).

Iturraspe (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

André Gomes (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Beñat Etxebarria (Athletic Club).

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 3, Athletic Club 0. Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Lionel Messi.

Offside, Athletic Club. Balenziaga tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Beñat Etxebarria replaces Mikel San José.

