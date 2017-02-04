Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic keeper Gorka Iraizoz was beaten at his near post by Lionel Messi's free-kick

Barcelona moved to within one point of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Paco Alcacer scored his first La Liga goal for Barcelona on a rare start, with Luis Suarez rested, when he turned home Neymar's cross from 10 yards.

Lionel Messi doubled the lead when he beat Athletic keeper Gorka Iraizoz at his near post from a right-wing free-kick.

And Aleix Vidal sealed the win after a solo run past several defenders.

His goal meant Barca became the first European team to score 100 times in all competitions this season, with Monaco also reaching the landmark later in the afternoon.

Real Madrid have two games in hand on Barca - starting with Sunday's trip to Celta Vigo (19:45 GMT), although that game is in doubt because of the weather.

Sevilla, who are three points behind Barcelona, host Villarreal on Sunday (11:00 GMT).