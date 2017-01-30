FA Cup: Leicester v Derby fourth-round replay on BBC One

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Derby County 2-2 Leicester City highlights

Leicester City's FA Cup fourth-round replay against Championship side Derby County will be shown live on BBC One on Wednesday, 8 February.

The game at the Foxes' King Power Stadium kicks off at 19:45 GMT.

Wes Morgan scored late on to salvage a 2-2 draw for the Premier League champions at Pride Park on Friday.

The draw for the fifth round, which includes two non-league clubs for the first time, will be live on The One Show on BBC One at 19:20 on Monday.