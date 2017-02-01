Roma 2-1 Cesena

Italian Coppa Italia
Roma2Cesena1

Francesco Totti scores penalty
Totti has been restricted to just 15 appearances in all competitions this season

Veteran captain Francesco Totti scored a 97th-minute penalty as Roma scraped past second-tier side Cesena to reach the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko put Roma ahead, tapping home from Stephan El Shaarawy's pass.

Cesena - in the relegation zone in Serie B - equalised five minutes later through Luca Garritano.

But Totti, 40, scored with the last kick of the game in his 25th professional season at Roma.

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti said: "When Totti plays, even in training, he's the Muhammad Ali of football, always looking to land that knockout blow - to swing the punch no-one else can see.

"If he's on the pitch, it's a good idea to give him the ball. The more they get him on the ball, the more they'll get back in return - you get more back from Totti than the bank. He's the one who brought the fans back into the stadium from the car park last year."

The nine-time winners will face city rivals Lazio in the last four after they beat Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Felipe Anderson and Lucas Biglia scored in a 2-1 win at the San Siro.

Juventus play Napoli in the other semi-final.

Line-ups

Roma

  • 19Ramses Becker
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 44ManolasBooked at 90mins
  • 3Nunes JesusSubstituted forNainggolanat 45'minutes
  • 13da Silva Peres
  • 6Strootman
  • 5Paredes
  • 21Silva Duarte
  • 8PerottiSubstituted forDzekoat 21'minutes
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forPalmieri dos Santosat 82'minutes
  • 10Totti

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 7Grenier
  • 9Dzeko
  • 15Vermaelen
  • 16De Rossi
  • 18Lobont
  • 20Fazio
  • 30Santos da Silva
  • 33Palmieri dos Santos

Cesena

  • 1Agliardi
  • 2Perticone
  • 16Rigione
  • 27Ligi
  • 14Balzano
  • 23Koné
  • 24Vitale
  • 5LaribiBooked at 44minsSubstituted forGarritanoat 57'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 33Renzetti
  • 10CianoSubstituted forCoccoat 73'minutes
  • 9RodriguezBooked at 84minsSubstituted forPanicoat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Garritano
  • 8Schiavone
  • 11Cocco
  • 13Gasperi
  • 17Panico
  • 28Setola
  • 31Pompei
  • 32Bardini
  • 34Di Roberto
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamCesena
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away18

