Roma 2-1 Cesena

Totti has been restricted to just 15 appearances in all competitions this season

Veteran captain Francesco Totti scored a 97th-minute penalty as Roma scraped past second-tier side Cesena to reach the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko put Roma ahead, tapping home from Stephan El Shaarawy's pass.

Cesena - in the relegation zone in Serie B - equalised five minutes later through Luca Garritano.

But Totti, 40, scored with the last kick of the game in his 25th professional season at Roma.

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti said: "When Totti plays, even in training, he's the Muhammad Ali of football, always looking to land that knockout blow - to swing the punch no-one else can see.

"If he's on the pitch, it's a good idea to give him the ball. The more they get him on the ball, the more they'll get back in return - you get more back from Totti than the bank. He's the one who brought the fans back into the stadium from the car park last year."

The nine-time winners will face city rivals Lazio in the last four after they beat Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Felipe Anderson and Lucas Biglia scored in a 2-1 win at the San Siro.

Juventus play Napoli in the other semi-final.