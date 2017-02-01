Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona
- From the section European Football
Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie at the Vicente Calderon.
Luis Suarez put the holders ahead with a run from the halfway line before a cool finish.
Lionel Messi doubled the lead when his fierce effort from outside the area went in off the post.
But Antoine Griezmann gave Atletico hope for next Tuesday's second leg at the Nou Camp with a 59th-minute close-range header.
Alaves and Celta Vigo are the other semi-finalists, with their first leg on Thursday.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 1Moyá
- 16VrsaljkoSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutes
- 15SavicBooked at 39mins
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luis
- 20JuanfranBooked at 90mins
- 14GabiBooked at 84mins
- 6Koke
- 8ÑíguezBooked at 31minsSubstituted forGaitánat 59'minutes
- 7GriezmannBooked at 75mins
- 10CarrascoSubstituted forGameiroat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Torres
- 11Correa
- 19Hernández
- 21Gameiro
- 23Gaitán
- 25Campos Moreira
- 44Bare
Barcelona
- 13Cillessen
- 20Sergi
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 4RakiticSubstituted forD Suárezat 58'minutes
- 14MascheranoBooked at 90mins
- 21André GomesSubstituted forRafinhaat 72'minutes
- 10MessiBooked at 90mins
- 9L Suárez
- 11NeymarBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 7Turan
- 12Rafinha
- 17Alcácer
- 22Vidal
- 24Mathieu
- 25Masip
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 48,124
Match Stats
Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamBarcelona
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away13