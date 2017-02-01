Spanish Copa del Rey - 1st Leg
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has scored 30 goals in 29 games this season

Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie at the Vicente Calderon.

Luis Suarez put the holders ahead with a run from the halfway line before a cool finish.

Lionel Messi doubled the lead when his fierce effort from outside the area went in off the post.

But Antoine Griezmann gave Atletico hope for next Tuesday's second leg at the Nou Camp with a 59th-minute close-range header.

Alaves and Celta Vigo are the other semi-finalists, with their first leg on Thursday.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 1Moyá
  • 16VrsaljkoSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutes
  • 15SavicBooked at 39mins
  • 2Godín
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 20JuanfranBooked at 90mins
  • 14GabiBooked at 84mins
  • 6Koke
  • 8ÑíguezBooked at 31minsSubstituted forGaitánat 59'minutes
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 75mins
  • 10CarrascoSubstituted forGameiroat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Torres
  • 11Correa
  • 19Hernández
  • 21Gameiro
  • 23Gaitán
  • 25Campos Moreira
  • 44Bare

Barcelona

  • 13Cillessen
  • 20Sergi
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 4RakiticSubstituted forD Suárezat 58'minutes
  • 14MascheranoBooked at 90mins
  • 21André GomesSubstituted forRafinhaat 72'minutes
  • 10MessiBooked at 90mins
  • 9L Suárez
  • 11NeymarBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 7Turan
  • 12Rafinha
  • 17Alcácer
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Mathieu
  • 25Masip
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
48,124

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home17
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away11
Fouls
Home20
Away13

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st February 2017

View all Spanish Copa del Rey scores

