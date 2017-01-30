Semi Ajayi: Rotherham sign Cardiff defender on loan until the end of the season

Semi Ajayi is a former Nigeria Under-20 international

Rotherham have signed Cardiff City defender Semi Ajayi on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old spent time on loan at AFC Wimbledon and Crewe last term.

The former Arsenal youngster joined Cardiff in June 2015, but has yet to make his competitive debut for the Bluebirds.

He could feature for the Millers, who are bottom of the Championship, in Tuesday's trip to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

