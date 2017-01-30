Liam Davis: Cheltenham Town sign defender on deal until end of season

Cheltenham signing Liam Davis (left) spent two seasons at Huish Park with Yeovil Town

League Two side Cheltenham Town have signed defender Liam Davis until the end of the season.

Davis, 30, played under Robins boss Gary Johnson at Yeovil Town, where he scored once in 35 appearances before leaving in 2015 to join Swedish second division side GAIS from Gothenburg.

He began his career at Coventry City before moving on to Peterborough, Northampton and then Oxford United.

Subject to international clearance, he may face Luton Town on Tuesday.

The deal to sign Davis was part funded by additional investment from the Robins Trust to enable to club to stay within its EFL imposed salary cost management limit.

EFL clubs are permitted under these regulations to spend 55% of their total revenue on players' salaries.

Davis is Cheltenham's eighth signing since the beginning of January as the club, who are 22nd and three points above the relegation zone, battle to maintain their EFL status.

